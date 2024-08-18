Watch Now
Tropical Storm Ernesto looking to strengthen to a hurricane again

WPTV
Tropical Storm Ernesto is currently north of Bermuda. The system is still a slow mover about 9 mph towards the north-northeast.

The wind field is very large. Tropical storm force winds can be felt up to 230 miles from the center of the storm.

A tropical storm warning is officially canceled for Bermuda. There are currently no watches or warnings in effect.

Ernesto will continue to travel north towards Newfoundland. It will likely impact the coastline of Newfoundland late Monday into Monday night.

After its impact on Newfoundland, Ernesto is forecast to dissipate in the northern Atlantic waters.

Outside of Ernesto, there are no other disturbances in the Atlantic basin at this time.

