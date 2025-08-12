Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tropical Storm Erin expected to become 1st major hurricane of season

Tropical Storm Erin Aug. 12, 2025
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin is continuing to move west towards the United States, traveling at around 22 mph. The storm's speed will start to slow down, giving it more time to organize.

The National Hurricane Center is expecting this system to turn into a major Category 3 hurricane— the first of the season.

Spaghetti models agree that the storm will curve to the north, hopefully keeping it away from the Caribbean. The system is still about seven days away, so models can change.

There are two other areas to watch— one in the northwestern Atlantic and a trough of low-pressure off of Louisiana's coast that has a chance of developing tropical characteristics.

