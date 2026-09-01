TROPICS: Tropical Storm Edouard approaches Texas coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Storm Edouard formed Monday evening off the northwestern Gulf coast and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall near the Louisiana-Texas border as a strong tropical storm. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the upper Texas-southwestern Louisiana coast.

As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Edouard was 40 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana and 70 miles from Port Arthur, Texas.

WPTV

The storm is moving toward the west-northwest at 8 mph with 40 mph winds.

On the forecast track, the center of Edouard is predicted to reach the northwestern Gulf Coast within the warning area on Tuesday and move inland over southeast Texas on Tuesday night.

Along with tropical storm conditions, the main risks include storm surge up to 5 feet above ground level along the Texas, Texas, Louisiana coastline. Heavy rainfall will also impact parts of the upper Texas coast through East Central, Texas and Southwest Louisiana with flash flooding possible through Wednesday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly have dissipated, but we will still watch for a surplus of tropical moisture adding to our rain chances later this week.