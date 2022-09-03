Tropical Storm Earl forms in Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, near the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The 11 p.m. advisory shows Earl is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph packing maximum sustained winds near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Some slight strengthening is possible during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands on Saturday, and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Saturday night and Sunday.

Earl is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, across the Leeward Islands, the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through this weekend.

According to the National Hurricane Center, gusty winds, especially in squalls, are possible across the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through the weekend.