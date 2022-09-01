Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Basin for the first time in weeks.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Danielle formed at 11 a.m. Thursday and is moving toward the east at about 2 mph.

The tropical storm is expected to meander during the next few days.

Tropical Storm #Danielle Advisory 2: Tropical Depression Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Danielle. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2022

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Danielle is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

This was the first time in 25 years that there was not a named storm in August.

Since 1950, two Augusts have had no Atlantic-named storm formations: 1961 and 1997, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University.