Tropical Storm Danielle forms in Atlantic Ocean with 40 mph winds

Storm expected to become hurricane in next couple of days
Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 11:13:39-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Basin for the first time in weeks.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Tropical Storm Danielle formed at 11 a.m. Thursday and is moving toward the east at about 2 mph.

The tropical storm is expected to meander during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Danielle is expected to become a hurricane in two days or so.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.

This was the first time in 25 years that there was not a named storm in August.

Since 1950, two Augusts have had no Atlantic-named storm formations: 1961 and 1997, according to Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University.

