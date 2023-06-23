Tropical Storm Bret losing strength as it moves across eastern Caribbean Sea

MIAMI — There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for Tropical Storm Bret. However, residents of the ABC Islands are being advised to monitor the progress of the system.

According to the 5 p.m. Friday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Bret had winds of 50 mph and was moving west at about 21 mph.

The storm was losing strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea but still bringing lingering rain and gusty winds to the Windward Islands. Bret was about 170 miles east northeast of Curacao.

The storm was expected to continue in this direction through the weekend. On the forecast track, the center of Bret will continue to move across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea north of the ABC Islands during the next couple of days.



Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Bret is expected to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Sunday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles north of the center.

Rainfall associated with Bret is expected to continue to diminish across the Lesser Antilles Friday evening as the storm moves westward across the eastern to central Caribbean.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible across southern portions of the Lesser Antilles from St. Lucia, south to Grenada.