Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf of Mexico with winds of 40 mph

Tropical Depression Two still has 35 mph winds and moving southward.
Tropical storm Arlene
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 13:42:34-04

MIAMI — The first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Arlene formed just before 1:30 p.m. with winds of 40 mph. Arlene is 265 miles west of Fort Myers.

The storm will not have a direct threat to South Florida, according to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist John Gerard. However, the system with cause more stormy days through at least Saturday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Arlene is expected to weaken by Friday night and is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles northeast of the center.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its annual hurricane season forecast last week and predicted a "near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year."

The outlook calls for 12 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes, and one to four major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or greater.

NOAA meteorologists said there will likely be a high potential for El Niño to develop this summer, which can suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

An elevated El Niño pattern — meaning warmer-than-average Pacific Ocean water — is expected to hinder some Atlantic storms from developing into tropical systems.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

