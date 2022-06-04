Tropical disturbance dumps heavy rain on Miami

MIAMI — The rain is gone but what's left in Miami is a waterlogged city trying to dry out. Heavy rains wreaked havoc with severe flooding.

Officials in Miami said they responded to multiple calls of cars stuck in street flooding.

"We had about 125, or so, calls for service. Most of them are related to people being stranded in the water," Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said. "We're estimating about 100 or so vehicles stranded in the water throughout the city."

He said the heaviest activity was in the early morning of Saturday. Zahralban said preparations were key to helping people.

"We have just over 200 people that are out actively working between the fire stations and the additional enhancements that we had put in place for the storm," he said.

Biscayne Boulevard was hit hard but Brickell was on another level with flooding.

"Massive flooding right here and through half of Brickell and people getting their cars stuck," Kevin Gazitua said.

WSVN Kevin Gazitua speaks about the flooding in downtown Miami on June 4, 2022.

He said Southwest First Avenue was like a swimming pool.

"I think closing it off might be a good idea but also at the same time, it does flood really bad almost every time it rains heavily, so at a certain point the responsibility might be with the people," he said.

Now it's simply clean-up time for the city of Miami.

Portions of this article courtesy of WSVN