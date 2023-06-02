Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Depression Two slowly moving southward with little change in strength

System forecast to weaken later Friday
Tropical Depression Two still has 35 mph winds and moving southward.
Tropical Depression Two, June 2, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 13:17:59-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There have been few changes in the strength of Tropical Depression Two since it formed Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico.

At 11 a.m. Friday, the depression was moving toward the south at about 5 mph and this motion is expected to increase slightly during the day Friday and Friday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The National Hurricane Centers said the system is forecast to weaken later Friday and tonight, degenerating into a remnant low on Saturday.

It will continue to feed in moisture to South Florida over the next few days, bringing an additional 1 to 2 inches with localized higher amounts of up to 5 inches possible through Saturday.

Regardless, the heavy rainfall could lead to isolated flash, urban and small stream flooding impacts.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Not much this week, maybe next

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019