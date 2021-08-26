Tropical Depression Nine forms in Caribbean, could 'explosively develop' in Gulf of Mexico, forecasters say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tropical Depression Nine formed Thursday morning in the Caribbean and is expected to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the depression is south of Cuba and packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland said the system will move into the Gulf of Mexico starting on Friday and potentially strengthen into a Category Two hurricane by Sunday.

The next named storm will be called Ida.

"This could become a major hurricane before landfall along the southern Louisiana coastline," Wieland said.

Landfall is expected Monday morning, and the system's cone of uncertainty stretches from Texas to Mississippi. Forecasters said the current conditions in the Gulf of Mexico -- including especially warm water -- are ripe for rapid strengthening.

"Lot of fuel here. Like lighting a match right now in the Gulf of Mexico," Wieland said. "We could see this thing explosively develop."

WPTV Tropical Depression Nine, 11 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2021.

Wieland said South Florida will only experience fringe effects on Friday when a surge of moisture from the depression pushes across our viewing area as the system moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

"I think tomorrow morning might be another wet commute," Wieland said. "And possibly even some in the afternoon."

Our rain chances will remain high on Friday and Saturday at 60%, before dropping to 40% on Sunday and 30% on Monday.