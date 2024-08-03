TROPICAL DEPRESSION 4: What to know for the weekend

Stay ahead of the tropics this weekend with this information from our WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Jennifer Correa:
- Forecast models are showing much agreement in the track of Tropical Depression Four. The track still takes it over western Cuba and into the Florida Straits by Saturday afternoon. Then moves northward over the eastern Gulf waters throughout Sunday.
- Sea surface temperatures in the eastern Gulf waters are around 88 degrees and that will fuel Tropical Depression Four strengthening it to Tropical Storm Debby Saturday night or by Sunday morning.
- You'll see in the forecast cone that the storm will at least be a strong Tropical Storm, but it is possible that the storm can intensify to a Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall in the Big Bend on Monday morning.
- For our areas, rain squalls will continue to sweep across from south to north.
- And, no, it is not a good idea (or safe) to be at the beach or out on the water this weekend.
- This is not a direct hit to South Florida or the Treasure Coast but impacts expand beyond the center, so gusty winds and on-and-off
Tropical downpours will continue throughout Saturday and Sunday.
- Winds will get stronger on Sunday because the storm is also getting stronger. So, wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are expected Sunday.
- We should continue to see the track remaining the same in the upcoming advisories, but the forecast intensity could change. As your WPTV First Alert Meteorologists we will continue to keep you updated on the forecast.
TD 4 is expected to pivot northward soon and move through the eastern Gulf as a Tropical Storm through Sunday. Watches have expanded westward to cover all of the FL Big Bend to adjust for a slight shift west. Complete outdoor preparations by Sun morning. #FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/3mD5I10TZa
