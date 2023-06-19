Tropical Depression 3 forms in Atlantic Ocean, likely become Tropical Storm Bret this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that Tropical Depression Three has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean with 35 mph winds.

The depression is moving west at about 21 mph and is expected to continue in this direction for the next several days. Forecasters said the system should approach the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bret and then a hurricane in a few days.

Also, a new tropical wave is moving behind the depression with a chance to gradually get better organized later this week. That system has a 30% chance of formation in the next two days and a 40% chance in seven days.