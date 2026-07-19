TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression Two forms in Gulf, could strengthen into tropical storm

We are tracking the second tropical depression of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season after the National Hurricane Center designated the system over the northeastern Gulf on this morning.

As of the National Hurricane Center's initial advisory Sunday, Tropical Depression Two had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph and was moving slowly toward the north-northwest. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Ochlockonee River to the FL/AL border in the Florida Panhandle. This means tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area. Anywhere along the northern Gulf Coast should continue monitoring the latest forecast.

The system is expected to remain well west of South Florida and there is currently no direct tropical threat to our area based on the forecast track.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

One important point with this system is that impacts can occur well outside the forecast cone. Heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding will be concerns for portions of the Gulf Coast as the system slowly approaches the region.

We will continue tracking Tropical Depression Two and any changes in its strength or forecast path.