System off southeastern U.S. has 10% chance of tropical formation in next 7 days

MIAMI — Hurricane season started Sunday, and forecasters are already monitoring a non-tropical low-pressure system off the southeastern U.S. coast.

In its 2 p.m. Monday update, the National Hurricane Center said the system is forecast to form near or offshore of the coast during the next couple of days.

How are the tropics looking as 2025 hurricane season begins?

If the system remains offshore, the NHC said the system could gradually develop some subtropical or tropical characteristics later this week while moving northeastward at 10 to 15 mph.

As of Monday afternoon, the chances of a tropical system forming in the next seven days is only 10%.

NOAA said last month they are predicting this year's hurricane season will be more active than average, predicting 13-19 named storms with 6-10 becoming hurricanes.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November.