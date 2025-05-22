Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

NOAA predicts slightly above normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

dorian noaa image.png
NOAA
dorian noaa image.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At NOAA's 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook news conference Thursday, the agency said they predict this year's hurricane season to be slightly more active than average.

The forecast released Thursday morning calls for 13-19 named storms, 6-10 of which are predicted to become hurricanes and 3-5 of those to become a Category 3 or higher.

The average Atlantic Hurricane Season, based on the last 30 years, has 14 named storms, 7 of which are hurricanes, and 3 of those major hurricanes.

NOAA also gave a 60% chance for an above normal season and only 10% chance for the season to be below normal.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Still not much on the horizon

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2025 STORM NAMES

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.