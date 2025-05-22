NOAA predicts slightly above normal Atlantic Hurricane Season

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At NOAA's 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook news conference Thursday, the agency said they predict this year's hurricane season to be slightly more active than average.

The forecast released Thursday morning calls for 13-19 named storms, 6-10 of which are predicted to become hurricanes and 3-5 of those to become a Category 3 or higher.

The average Atlantic Hurricane Season, based on the last 30 years, has 14 named storms, 7 of which are hurricanes, and 3 of those major hurricanes.

NOAA also gave a 60% chance for an above normal season and only 10% chance for the season to be below normal.

