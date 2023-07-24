Watch Now
System in Atlantic Ocean has 20% for development, could affect southeast US

Weak trough of low pressure located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda
National Hurricane Center
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system in the Atlantic Ocean that could affect the southeastern U.S.
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 15:23:54-04

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon they are monitoring a system in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean that could affect Florida or other parts of the southeastern U.S.

Forecasters said at 2 p.m. Monday that the weak trough of low pressure is located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda.

Environmental conditions are expected to become "marginally conducive" for some gradual development of this system as it moves toward the southeastern U.S. coast later this week and into the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The chance of tropical formation chance through the next 48 hours is low at nearly 0 percent, but through the next seven days it is 20 percent.

Second Tropical Wave

A second tropical wave is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. Forecaster said although this system has not become any better organized since Sunday, some slow development remains possible during the next couple of days while it moves westward near 20 mph across the tropical Atlantic and into the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rains and strong gusty winds are possible across portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next day or two.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development of this system by the middle of the week. Tropical cyclone formation chance for this system is also 20%.

