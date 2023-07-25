Tropical wave to increase rain chances in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is building to our east, which will bring us persistent easterly winds.

High temperatures should drop a bit closer to average. Low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, then around 90 to end the week. Low rain chances through Wednesday.

By Thursday, deep moisture increases as a tropical wave approaches the southeast. Rain chances up to 60%.

They stay high through Saturday, then drop some to end the weekend on Sunday.

In the tropics, there are two tropical waves in the Atlantic. Both have a low chance of development for now.

One stays way to our south. But the second will approach the southeast coast and could increase our rain chances on Thursday.