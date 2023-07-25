Watch Now
Tropical wave to increase rain chances in South Florida

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of July 25, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, July 25, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:43 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 05:45:44-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure is building to our east, which will bring us persistent easterly winds.

High temperatures should drop a bit closer to average. Low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, then around 90 to end the week. Low rain chances through Wednesday.

By Thursday, deep moisture increases as a tropical wave approaches the southeast. Rain chances up to 60%.

They stay high through Saturday, then drop some to end the weekend on Sunday.

In the tropics, there are two tropical waves in the Atlantic. Both have a low chance of development for now.

One stays way to our south. But the second will approach the southeast coast and could increase our rain chances on Thursday.

