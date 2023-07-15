Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Subtropical Storm Don lingers over the central Atlantic

Subtropical Tropical Storm Don at 5 p.m. July 15, 2023.
WPTV
Subtropical Tropical Storm Don at 5 p.m. from the National Hurricane Center
Subtropical Tropical Storm Don at 5 p.m. July 15, 2023.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-15 17:31:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Don, the fourth named storm of the season, is forecast to linger over the central Atlantic for the next several days with little change in strength expected.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

In the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Don was 1180 miles west of the Azores, moving north at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Don could become a post-tropical cyclone over the next several days as it currently appears very disorganized on the satellite with most of the storms displaced from the center. In addition, Don is in an unfavorable area for further development

By Tuesday, Don will be moving southward along the northern edge of a strong subtropical storm. As of now, there is no threat to any land.

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Will Don bring waves?

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019