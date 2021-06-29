South Florida keeps watchful eye on tropical wave in Atlantic Ocean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is watching two waves in the south Atlantic Ocean.

Both will be approaching the Lesser Antilles in the next few days.

The first wave is called Invest 95-L. The second is Invest 97-L.

WPTV

Computer models aren't doing much with Invest 95-L. It could get a little stronger, but it will interact with some stronger wind shear by the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Either way, it could bring parts of the Caribbean Sea strong winds and heavy rain by Thursday and Friday.

WPTV

Invest 97-L has a better chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. Some models do spin up a tropical depression or storm. Others keep it fairly weak.

For now, it has a 40% chance of development.

Either way, South Florida could be dealing with some of the effects of Invest 97-L in about a week.

The next name on the list is Elba.