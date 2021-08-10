Potential Tropical Cyclone Six moves into Caribbean

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida is in the cone of uncertainty as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six moves into the Caribbean Sea.

As of 11 p.m., the system is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move across the southern Leeward Islands during the next few hours, pass near or over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Tuesday and Tuesday night, and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or two and the disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm overnight.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

* Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Vieques * U.S. Virgin Islands * Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

* Martinique and Guadeloupe * Dominica * Saba and St. Eustatius * Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic/Haiti border. * Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Gonaives

According to WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle, South Florida is in the cone as the system moves into the Caribbean bringing some gusty winds and heavy rainfall later this week.

Weagle said the system is forecast to become a Tropical Storm overnight or early Tuesday morning.

