Possible tropical disturbance could bring heavy rain, coastal flooding, high winds to Florida

MIAMI — South Florida and the Treasure Coast will see elevated rain chances next week as forecasters keep a close eye on a possible tropical disturbance.

An area near the Bahamas now has a 40% chance for tropical formation in the next five days.

A low-pressure area is expected to develop over the southwest Atlantic Ocean late this weekend or early next week and more west.

The National Hurricane Center said Friday there will be an increased risk for coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf and beach erosion along Florida's east coast.

The weather has been relatively dry for the last few weeks, but rain chances will bump up to 60% by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.