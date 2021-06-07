National Hurricane Center watching area in southwest Caribbean Sea for tropical development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. There is a no development expected over the next two days yet, but a 20% chance over the next five days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"An area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Thursday or Friday. Some gradual development will be possible thereafter as the system moves slowly northwestward toward Central America," the National Hurricane Center reported.

Regardless of formation, computer models keep this system away from South Florida.

If a storm does develop, the next name will be Bill.

Subtropical Storm Ana formed in May, before the official start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.