Subtropical Storm Ana forms northeast of Bermuda

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday, becoming the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ana developed at 5 a.m. about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda and was moving west-southwest at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph.

Ana does not pose a threat to land.

"It's going to sit here for the next one to two days and then eventually it's going to start to work its way farther into the north Atlantic (Ocean), where it will quickly dissipate," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that a named storm has developed before the official start of hurricane season.

Earlier this week, WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kate Wentzel explained why there have been so many early-forming storms in recent years.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1.