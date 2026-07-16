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NHC monitoring two areas for potential tropical development

The chance for a hurricane developing is low at this time
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WPTV
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The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas for potential development—both with a low chance of becoming tropical systems.

The first area highlighted is between Florida's Gulf coat and the southeastern U.S. coast. The low is expected to develop this weekend slowly move northeast near the Florida panhandle into the Atlantic towards the southeastern U.S. by early next week. Regardless of development, it will likely bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Panhandle and across portions of the Southeast.

The system has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

The WPTV First Alert Weather team is monitoring the area for minimal, if any, impacts, but will keep you informed as the low develops.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

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The other area to watch is in the Atlantic south of Cape Verde, an island near Africa as a tropical wave is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Some tropical development is possible as it moves west-northwest over the next few days before the environment becomes less conducive for further development.

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