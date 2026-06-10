National Hurricane Center monitoring Gulf disturbance with 10% development chance

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the western Gulf that they are giving a 10 percent chance for tropical development in the next seven days.

According to an 8 a.m. Wednesday update from the NHC, a broad area of low pressure could form over the Bay of Campeche late this week.

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Conditions are not expected to be favorable for significant development, and the system should move inland over eastern Mexico late this weekend.

* Tropical formation chances in the next 48 hours is near 0 percent

* Tropical formation chances in the next 7 days is 10 percent

The first named storm of the season will be Arthur.

