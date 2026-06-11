National Hurricane Center monitoring disturbance that will emerge in the Gulf

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the western Gulf that they are giving a 10 percent chance for tropical development in the next next two days.

A broad area of low pressure will likely form over the Bay of Campeche by Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Conditions are only marginally favorable for development in the Gulf, and the system should move inland over eastern Mexico late this weekend. It will not be a threat to Florida.

* Tropical formation chances in the next 48 hours is 10 percent

* Tropical formation chances in the next 7 days is 10 percent

The first named storm of the season will be Arthur.