National Hurricane Center monitoring disturbance in Gulf for tropical develoment

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche that they are giving a 10 percent chance for tropical development in the next two days.

A broad low-pressure system has formed in the southern Bay of Campeche with disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Conditions are only marginally favorable for development as the system will move over eastern Mexico late this weekend.

However, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the system could re-emerge over the northwestern Gulf, where it would interact with a frontal boundary. Regardless, Texas will have to monitor for the potential of heavy rainfall. It will not be a threat to Florida.

* Tropical formation chances in the next 48 hours is 10 percent

* Tropical formation chances in the next 7 days is 10 percent

The first named storm of the season will be Arthur.