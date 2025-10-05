Low chance for Gulf system, higher odds in central Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of disturbed weather across the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean this weekend.

A weak low-pressure system is spinning over the north-central Gulf, producing scattered but disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This system is expected to drift slowly toward Texas by Monday, but development is not expected due to strong upper-level winds.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 0%

Formation chance through 7 days: 0%

Even without development, this system could bring periods of heavy rain to portions of the western Gulf Coast.

Farther east, a broad area of low pressure is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Showers and thunderstorms are disorganized right now, but environmental conditions look more favorable in the coming days.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 30%

Formation chance through 7 days: 60%

This system could gradually strengthen into a tropical depression by mid to late week as it tracks westward across the central Atlantic. By the second half of the week, it could approach portions of the Leeward Islands, and interests there will want to closely monitor future forecasts.

At this point, there are no immediate threats to Florida. However, it’s still an active time of year in the tropics, and WPTV will continue tracking these systems for any changes.