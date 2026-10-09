WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Isaias continued to intensify early Friday as it churned through the Gulf of Mexico, prompting hurricane and storm surge warnings along portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory, the eye of Isaias was located about 370 miles north-northeast of Progreso, Mexico, and about 200 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The hurricane was moving north-northeast at 15 mph.

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Hurricane Isaias intensifies, Gulf Coast landfall expected tonight

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 110 mph, making Isaias a strong Category 2 hurricane. Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunter data indicate additional strengthening is possible, and forecasters said Isaias could become a major hurricane Friday morning, possibly a Category 3, before making landfall.

"Preparations should be rushed to completion as the weather will go downhill quickly today," the National Hurricane Center said in its Friday morning advisory.

The latest forecast calls for the storm to approach the northern Gulf Coast Friday afternoon and make landfall within the hurricane warning area Friday night or early Saturday. While slight weakening is expected before landfall, Isaias is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay/Gulf County line in Florida, where hurricane conditions are expected tonight into early Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin later Friday.

A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River east to the Suwannee River in Florida. A Storm Surge Watch remains in effect from the Suwannee River southward to Yankeetown.

The National Hurricane Center warned that life-threatening coastal flooding is possible and urged residents in vulnerable areas to complete preparations and follow evacuation orders issued by local officials.

In addition to damaging winds and storm surge, Isaias is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the central Gulf Coast. Forecasters expect 4 to 8 inches of rain across southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia, with isolated totals up to 15 inches possible, particularly within rain bands across the Panhandle and Big Bend.

Across much of the remainder of the Southeast, rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected, with localized amounts up to 10 inches possible, especially across the southern Appalachians and coastal Carolinas.

Flash and urban flooding are likely across the region, with considerable impacts possible across much of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle into southwestern Georgia. River flooding is also expected, some of which could be significant.

The National Hurricane Center said a tornado risk will begin late Friday afternoon and continue through the night in coastal areas of Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and far southwest Georgia. The tornado threat will continue Saturday across portions of eastern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the Carolinas.

While Isaias is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast, residents across Florida should continue monitoring forecasts. The storm is expected to be a significant rain producer, and its moisture could contribute to continued periods of heavy rain across portions of the state through the weekend.

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