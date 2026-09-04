Violet Scibior

Violet Scibior joined the WPTV First Alert Weather team in August 2026 as the weekday evening meteorologist.

After spending many years in Upstate New York, she is excited to trade lake-effect snow for Florida sunshine—and to forecast everything from summer thunderstorms to tropical weather.

Prior to relocating to Florida and joining WPTV, Violet worked as a meteorologist for WSTM/WTVH News, where she spent more than five years forecasting and covering weather across Central New York.

Violet attended SUNY Brockport in Rochester, where she earned a degree in meteorology with a minor in broadcasting. After college, she began her career in television news at WKTV in Utica, New York, spending two years forecasting weather and gaining valuable experience in broadcast journalism.

Violet’s interest in weather started when she was a kid growing up in Utica, New York. She loved watching thunderstorms roll in and was never afraid of severe weather—instead, storms made her excited and curious about how the atmosphere worked. That fascination eventually grew into a passion for meteorology and a career in television weather.

Throughout her career, Violet has covered a wide range of weather events and conditions, including severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, tropical storms, flooding, extreme cold and heat, snowstorms, ice storms, high winds, air quality alerts, and much more. These experiences have given her a deep appreciation for the importance of accurate, timely, and easy-to-understand weather information, especially when communities are facing dangerous conditions.

Outside of work, Violet loves staying active and spending time outdoors. She enjoys hiking, camping, running races, figure skating, playing in recreational beach volleyball clubs, paddleboarding, snorkeling and scuba diving. Violet also has a creative side and enjoys painting, drawing, and making crafts with resin and seashells.

Violet is also a big cat lover and a proud cat parent to two fur babies: Bubbie, a fluffy white male Ragdoll, and Bean, a brown-and-black striped male Maine Coon. When Violet isn’t tracking the latest forecast, you’ll likely find her exploring the outdoors, getting creative, spending time at the beach, or relaxing at home with Bubbie and Bean.