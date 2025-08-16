Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Hurricane Erin rapidly strengthens into major category 4 storm

KH_Labels Up.png
WPTV
KH_Labels Up.png
Posted
and last updated

Hurricane Erin has quickly intensified into a Category 4 major hurricane as it moves through the Atlantic. Satellite images show Erin has developed a small eye and a well-organized inner core — signs of a strong and powerful storm.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Outer rain bands from Erin are already bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the northern Leeward Islands, with more impacts expected for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today into Sunday.

The Air Force Hurricane Hunters reported that Erin’s pressure continues to fall, a sign the storm is strengthening even further.

WHERE IS ERIN HEADED?

Erin is moving quickly to the west-northwest at about 20 mph. The storm’s center is expected to stay north of the eastern Caribbean islands through Sunday. By early next week, Erin should begin turning northward, keeping the core of the storm to the east of the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast.

While confidence is growing that the United States will avoid a direct hit, Erin is forecast to grow much larger in size over the next several days. That means rough seas and dangerous rip currents will spread far from the storm’s center.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Erin to produce first Hurricane swell of the season

James Wieland