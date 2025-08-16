Hurricane Erin rapidly strengthens into major category 4 storm

Hurricane Erin has quickly intensified into a Category 4 major hurricane as it moves through the Atlantic. Satellite images show Erin has developed a small eye and a well-organized inner core — signs of a strong and powerful storm.

Outer rain bands from Erin are already bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the northern Leeward Islands, with more impacts expected for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later today into Sunday.

The Air Force Hurricane Hunters reported that Erin’s pressure continues to fall, a sign the storm is strengthening even further.

WHERE IS ERIN HEADED?

Erin is moving quickly to the west-northwest at about 20 mph. The storm’s center is expected to stay north of the eastern Caribbean islands through Sunday. By early next week, Erin should begin turning northward, keeping the core of the storm to the east of the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast.

While confidence is growing that the United States will avoid a direct hit, Erin is forecast to grow much larger in size over the next several days. That means rough seas and dangerous rip currents will spread far from the storm’s center.