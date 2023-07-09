Watch Now
Disturbance near Bermuda has 20% chance of tropical development

The system could acquire subtropical characteristics toward the end of the week
Tropical development Atlantic Ocean July 9 2023.PNG
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 10:08:23-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A non-tropical low is expected to form this week a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Sunday.

The area of disturbed weather located east of Bermuda in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean has a 20% chance of developing over the next several days, according to the NHC.

The NHC said the system could gradually acquire subtropical characteristics toward the end of the week, while it drifts southeastward over the central Atlantic.

The low is expected to turn northward next weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Forecasters at Colorado State University now say we can expect 18 named storms this hurricane season.

