Disturbance near Bermuda has 20% chance of tropical development

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A non-tropical low is expected to form this week a few hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda, National Hurricane Center forecasters said Sunday.

The area of disturbed weather located east of Bermuda in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean has a 20% chance of developing over the next several days, according to the NHC.

The NHC said the system could gradually acquire subtropical characteristics toward the end of the week, while it drifts southeastward over the central Atlantic.

The low is expected to turn northward next weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

