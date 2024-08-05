Dangerous conditions keep beachgoers out of water in Palm Beach County

Dozens of people visited Midtown Beach earlier Sunday afternoon, even with 40 mph winds.

Many people avoided swimming, as lifeguards warned of dangerous beach conditions.

Tourists like Crystal Ambroselli and her family visited from Pennsylvania — and said they made an early exit.

“We expected a really nice beach day but unfortunately the water was like really, really rough," stated Ambroselli. "We were just getting pushed around. “

The red flags kept the family from deep swims. The warning flags alerted beachgoers of high riptide risk.

“We don’t go too far out, especially if you’re not a strong swimmer, do not go too far out because that rip current will pull you,” stated Ambroselli.

Rip current risks were high along Palm Beach County beaches and the Treasure Coast.

At least three beaches in Martin County flew red warning flags — those included Hobe Sound, Jensen and Stuart Beach.

“I would never go that deep into the water right now just because it is so active," stated resident Liana Hines. "I would wade in it, kinda my legs, mid legs what not.”

As lifeguards said it was a day for strong swimmers only — surfers took advantage of the strong winds.

"This is victory at sea, 100%. If you catch a wave it’s a beautiful thing. That’s really why we’re out here today," stated surfer Kyle Whitmire. "My safety plan is actually this guy right here. He’s very modest, he would never tell you this but he’s a 10-year lifeguard so I know I’m safe out there when I’m with him."

As the storm approaches Florida’s Big Bend region, some brace for rain and flooding.

“I’ve been here for 15-20 years now and I have yet to see a real major one hit," stated Hines. "Thank god, but you know we just always have to be prepared.”

The National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for coastal water from Jupiter Inlet to Deerfield Beach.