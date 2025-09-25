Active Atlantic with two named storms and one other area of potential development

Tropical activity has increased in the Atlantic as the First Alert Weather Team is tracking two named storms and one other area that has a high chance of developing.

Right now there are no immediate concerns with Humberto, however, the other disturbance is an area that we will need to keep an eye on as there is a chance for coastal hazards even if the system stays well east of Florida.

Tropical Storm Humberto formed late Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday morning, it now has 45 mph winds and is about 480 miles away from the northern Leeward Islands.

Humberto is moving toward the west, northwest at about 10 mph. It is forecast to strengthen during the next several days. Currently, it is forecast to become a major hurricane by early next week.

The track forecast becomes more complicated in the next few days due to the proximity to another tropical wave (94L) to its west and an area of high pressure.

The GFS (American) weather model show a much faster and farther east track while the European model predicts a slower and more westward track.

In addition to the newly formed storm, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring Hurricane Gabrielle and one other area for potential development. Gabrielle is still a dangerous hurricane churning in the subtropical Atlantic waters.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the Azores, where hurricane conditions are expected as it passes near or over the islands late Thursday or early Friday. Storm surge will remain a large concern with coastal flooding.

Swells are still reaching the U.S. as the powerful hurricane is generating life-threatening surf and rip currents for the Atlantic coast, north of North Carolina.

Invest 94-L



The other area we are watching, Invest 94-L, is currently over the eastern Caribbean. It's producing widespread disorganized showers, storms, and gusty winds across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with conditions spreading into the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night. There's a high chance this system will develop later this week near the Bahamas, where conditions are more favorable.

The next name on the list is Imelda.