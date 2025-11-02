Tracking our next cold front through South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weak cold front is set to move through South Florida Monday, bringing a few showers tonight into early Monday, followed by cooler, drier air to start the workweek.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s with light north to northeast winds around 5–10 mph. Only a few isolated showers may pop up late today.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain chances increase slightly overnight into Monday morning as the front pushes south. Any rain will be brief, and no thunderstorms are expected.

Behind the front, highs on Monday will dip into the low to mid-70s north of the Treasure Coast and upper 70s to near 80 farther south. Lows will fall into the 50s and low 60s Monday night—our coolest air of the season so far for some inland areas.

Northerly winds behind the front will pick up to 15–20 mph Monday, building seas to 5–7 feet offshore. Boating conditions will remain choppy through midweek.

The combination of higher astronomical tides and onshore winds could lead to minor coastal flooding at times along the Atlantic beaches early this week. Our next Full Moon is on November 5th.

Temperatures will be gradually warming up throughout the week back to the lower 80s.