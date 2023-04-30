Tornado tosses boat from cove onto lawn in North Palm Beach

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The day after a tornado ripped through this cove on Monet Road, work crews took a look at the damage to some of the yachts in the wake of Saturday’s sudden storm.

“It’s tragic when you have no warning and everything just gets taken this fast,” said Nick Linder, who captained a yacht in the cove that had its roof torn off by the tornado north of Sanctuary Cove homes.



That yacht sits in front of another boat now lying upside down on someone’s yard after winds yanked it out of the cove.

“Decimated,” Linder said. “Never seen anything like it.”

Linder doesn’t believe either boat will ever sail again.

RELATED: Chopper 5 gets bird’s-eye view of tornado damage

Other yachts had less damage.

Their owners took a look to see what repairs need to be made.

Porch fences on homes that surround the cove were bent out of shape and need repair.

Nick Linder says his home also has its share of damage.

“Once I started hearing the winds pick up, my ears popped,” Linder said about the tornado as it approached. “Something came and it my glass and exploded the windows of my house.”

Linder lives just a half mile away from the cove, right along the tornado’s path.

As devastating as this scene at the cove looks, Linder says it could have been worse.

“There’s no casualties that I know of,” Linder said. “That’s the most important part.”

