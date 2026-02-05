Today's cold front brings showers, gusty winds and a chilly Friday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front will move through the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast Thursday afternoon, bringing scattered showers, gusty winds, and noticeably cooler air by Thursday night. While the rain will be welcome, totals are expected to stay light, and the bigger story will be the colder and windier conditions that follow the front.

Rain chances increase through the late morning and afternoon as the front approaches. Showers will be scattered and generally brief, with rainfall totals expected to remain under a quarter of an inch for most locations.

Thunderstorms are not expected, but a few heavier downpours are possible as the front moves through. Rain chances quickly taper off by evening as much drier air arrives behind the front.

Winds will turn out of the northwest and increase behind the front, with sustained speeds near 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 to 30 mph possible through the evening and overnight. These winds will help usher in much colder air overnight.

Temperatures will drop sharply Thursday night, with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s and low 40s across inland areas of the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. Coastal communities are more likely to remain in the low to mid 40s. With breezy conditions continuing overnight, it will feel even colder, with apparent temperatures dipping into the mid 30s for several hours early Friday morning.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from tonight to 9 AM Friday for inland portions of South Florida, including inland areas of the Treasure Coast and western Palm Beach County. Residents should plan for a cold start to Friday morning, dress in layers, bring pets indoors, and protect sensitive plants.

Friday will remain cooler than normal despite plenty of sunshine, with afternoon highs only reaching the low to mid 60s. Winds will gradually ease during the day, but the cool air will linger into Friday night, when temperatures once again fall into the 40s across much of the area.

Conditions improve heading into the weekend. High pressure builds in, bringing dry weather and a gradual warming trend. Highs will climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s over the weekend, with overnight lows mainly in the 40s and 50s. By early next week, temperatures rebound further, with highs returning to the upper 70s and even low 80s in some spots.

Beach and boating conditions will be hazardous through at least Friday. A high risk of rip currents is in place for Palm Beach County beaches due to increasing winds and lingering swell. Boaters should use extreme caution, as Small Craft Advisories are in effect with strong winds and seas building to 6 to 10 feet offshore.