Teen suffers from possible heat exhaustion at Delray Beach

15-year-old fainted after lack of water, ocean rescue official says
Delray Beach Ocean Rescue said a 15-year-old girl had signs of heat exhaustion.
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 13, 2022
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The scorching heat in South Florida is impacting anyone venturing outdoors, including people hitting the beach.

A 15-year-old girl fainted Tuesday from possible heat exhaustion, according to Delray Beach Ocean Rescue.

Capt. Scott Demarest said the girl suffered from a lack of water and felt dehydrated.

Delray Beach Ocean Rescue Capt. Scott Demarest speaks about the case of heat exhaustion this week.

"They called for assistance, some of the lifeguards went down there, moved her in the shade, got her in the shower, put ice packs underneath her armpits," Demarest said. "We did call fire rescue just out of precaution."

The teen was not taken to a hospital. She was only treated at the beach and is OK.

Demarest said they have seven lifeguards on patrol at Delray Beach every day. Each lifeguard is drinking at least a gallon of water while on duty.

