Sunshine today, coldest air of the season arrives midweek

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’re heading out early this Sunday, slow down. Areas of dense fog developed overnight and may linger through mid-morning, especially inland and north of Palm Beach County.

A dense fog advisory in effect for Okeechobee county and surrounding areas of southwest and central Florida until 10 AM. Visibility could drop below a quarter mile at times, creating hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute.

Sunshine takes over and it turns into a warm, quiet afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, with light winds and very dry conditions. No rain is expected today.

Tonight will be calm and mild, with lows falling into the 50s and low 60s, and patchy fog could redevelop late tonight into early Monday morning.

A moderate to high rip current risk continues at Atlantic beaches due to increasing swell. Swimming is discouraged, especially near piers and jetties. Boaters will see generally favorable conditions today, but changes are coming.

Monday stays warm, one last taste of near-80° weather, before a strong cold front sweeps through late Monday night into early Tuesday. That front will usher in much cooler, drier air to start the new year, with highs dropping into the 60s and low 70s and chilly mornings by midweek.

Overnight lows will tumble into the 30s across interior areas, while coastal communities hold in the lower 40s. The coldest mornings are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with some inland locations feeling even colder due to a light breeze.

Daytime temperatures will struggle to warm up, with highs only in the upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.