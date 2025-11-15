Sunny stretch ahead: why this weekend’s weather will feel picture-perfect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you’re looking for a stretch of quiet fall weather, you’re in luck.

High pressure parked over the state will keep things warm, dry, and mostly sunny through the weekend and well into next week.

From the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches and down through South Florida, the overall pattern remains very stable with very few weather hazards.

With light onshore flow and lingering ocean swell, a moderate risk of rip currents continues along the Atlantic beaches this weekend. This mainly impacts northern beaches, but caution is needed everywhere along the east coast. Always swim near a lifeguard.

Residents from Vero Beach to Boca Raton can expect a classic November feel. Highs in the lower 80s and sunshine with lows in the 60s. Skies stay mostly sunny, and Sunday will bring a slightly breezier west–southwest wind around 10–15 mph with a few gusts near 20 mph.

The atmosphere stays quite dry, and the next front approaching Florida early next week will fall apart before it gets here. This means a few clouds or a stray offshore sprinkle may pop up early next week, but rain over land looks unlikely.

Looking out towards Thanksgiving week. Long-range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center lean toward above-normal temperatures and near-normal rainfall through November 22–28. That means a mild, warm stretch could carry us right into the holiday travel period.