WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunny morning, hot and humid, pm thunderstorms return

Staying in this stormier pattern with a westerly flow setting up across the area. Expect scattered storms each afternoon this weekend. Highs will continue to be extra hot, in the mid 90s with a heat index of 105 in the afternoon before the rain moves in mid afternoon. Most rain ends by the evening and skies clear overnight. lows in the mid 70s.

If you are going to the beach to escape the heat, keep in mind swells from Erin will continue to impact our area. There is a high surf advisory and a high risk for rip currents. Check with lifeguards before entering the water.

Next week it looks like we hang onto our high chance for afternoon storms as the westerly flow sticks around, and a cold front will drop south and stall to our north, keeping high moisture around. Highs will ease a little toward the mid-latter part of the week.

Tropical update:

Erin has become extra-tropical or post tropical and will race across the north Atlantic. It is still a large powerful storm but has lost all its tropical characteristics. The swells from Erin will continue to push into our area through at least Tuesday, slowly fading each day.

Another tropical wave moving through the atlantic has a high chance to become a named storm this weekend. It will move northward and not impact our weather. Another wave to the south is approaching the islands and has a decreasing low chance for development. Dry air and shear will prevent it from forming now. Once it gets further along, into the Gulf of mexico it will have another chance to develop in about a week.

It is a good time to review hurricane plans and make sure you're prepared as we head into the peak months of hurricane season.