Sunny, hot and humid with storms in the afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunny, hot and humid today with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Some storms could be strong, once again we are in a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather.

Storms end after sunset then partly cloudy and muggy tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms again in the afternoon. Severe threat mainly Central Florida. Hot and humid with highs around 90.

Friday a cold front will move through. Chance for showers in the morning then mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s and a bit breezy.

Friday night/Saturday morning temps drop into the upper 50s with a breezy NW wind.

The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s with lots of sunshine and low humidity