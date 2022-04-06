Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion N Palm Beach CountyPalm Beach Gardens

Actions

4 brush fires reported in Palm Beach Gardens after severe storms

All fires under control, according to fire rescue
Four brush fires were sparked in Palm Beach Gardens after severe storms blew through the area, police said.
Palm Beach Gardens brush fire
Posted at 5:56 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 18:33:00-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Four brush fires were sparked Wednesday afternoon in Palm Beach Gardens after severe storms blew through the area, police said.

The fires occurred at the following locations:

  • Along Interstate 95 and Military Trail
  • Central Boulevard at Gardens District Park
  • Old Palm community
  • Near Alternate A1A in Kyoto Gardens Avenue

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue tweeted just before 6 p.m. that all of the fires were under control.

Palm Beach Gardens Fire Chief James Ippolito said crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue helped them extinguish the fires.

There were no injuries and no damages to homes, Ippolito said.

There were hundreds of lightning strikes that occurred associated with the storms, which likely caused the fires.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News