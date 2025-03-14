Sunny and warm this weekend, then increasing clouds late Sunday.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday will continue warming but stay really pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s and comfortable humidity. Rain chances will stay low.

Friday evening looks really nice, with mainly clear skies and comfortably mild temps. Overnight lows will drop into the low/mid 60s north to upper 60s south.

Over the weekend temperatures will be warm and more humid.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, Highs topping out in the low-mid 80s. Continued quiet with mostly sunny skies. The wind will pick up out of the southeast which will increase seas and rip currents at the beach, especially Sunday. Sunday will be the warmest, and most humid day. Highs in the mid 80s but it will feel warmer. There could be a few showers in the afternoon and evening hours.

Then a cold front comes Monday morning to cool us back to seasonal norms early next week.

Scattered showers and Thunderstorms will move in ahead of the front Sunday night and Monday morning, then clear out Monday afternoon. Highs will drop into the upper 70s and it will be windy.