Sunny and dry over next several days

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of May 2, 2024.
Posted at 7:42 AM, May 02, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very quiet weather pattern as we head into the next several days.

High pressure has returned to South Florida and drier air is moving in as well. As a result, not much rainfall over the next few days.

We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures will be in the mid 80s. So pretty much seasonal weather. The average high for this time of year is 84.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The weekend is quiet. All is looking good for SunFest in downtown West Palm Beach. Any outdoor plans should be fine.

Next week, the quiet pattern continues. However, it will be warmer with highs closer to 90°.

