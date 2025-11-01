Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny and comfortable weekend; a few showers return late Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s shaping up to be a beautiful start to the weekend across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches. High pressure is keeping skies mostly sunny and dry today with light winds and comfortable temperatures.

After a cool morning in the 50s and low 60s, highs this afternoon will climb into the middle and upper 70s, which is running a few degrees below normal for early November.

SS BEACH BOAT ALERTS.png

Changes begin late Sunday as a weak cold front approaches from the north. That system could spark a few light showers Sunday evening through Monday.

Don’t expect a washout, most areas will stay dry, but a few brief showers are possible, especially along the coast.

Temperatures will rebound slightly Sunday, reaching the low 80s before dropping again Monday behind the front. Overnight lows stay mild in the 60s.

Marine & Beach Outlook:

Boating conditions remain favorable through most of the weekend with light northeast winds and seas 2–3 feet. Conditions will turn rougher early next week as winds pick up behind the front, increasing seas to 4–7 feet by Tuesday.

A moderate risk of rip currents continues along Palm Beach County beaches this weekend, use caution if you plan to swim.

The rest of next week looks mostly dry and gradually warmer, with highs back in the low 80s by midweek.

