SUNDAY'S FORECAST: Scattered rain and thunderstorms ahead of Milton

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Scattered rain off and on throughout this Sunday with the threat of isolated storms.

Temperatures remain more mild in the lower 80s.

Monday will be another rainy day across the area and cooler in the lower and middle 80s.

All eyes are set on Tropical Storm Milton and any preparations that must be made for the East Coast.

Winds will start to increase throughout the day on Tuesday.

Wednesday will be the windiest and rainiest day out of the week. We will feel the impact of Milton as it crosses the state swiftly.

Right now, winds and rain are our greatest concern. The storm surge threat for the East Coast is minimal.

Wind gusts could near 45 mph on Wednesday with sustained wind speeds near 20-30 mph.

After Thursday, we start to trend drier with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s.