Sun, heat, and afternoon storms: classic South Florida weather pattern today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mix of sun and clouds this morning with temperatures hitting the lower 90s this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms expected after 2 PM with most of the storms occurring along the coast.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

wptv

It will be an active pattern for the start of September. This Labor Day expect highs in the lower 90s and a few afternoon storms can't be ruled out mainly after 1 PM.

wptv

A boundary settling over the area keeps afternoon storms a possibility each day. It will also lock in the humidity! It will be very humid Tuesday through Friday. It will start to become slightly more bearable for the following weekend.

Highs remain in the lower 90s each day despite the afternoon storms.