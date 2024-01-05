Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nice and partly sunny Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

A strong cold front arrives early Saturday afternoon with the threat of severe storms starting at 1 p.m. and sweeping southward through 5 p.m.

Ahead of the front on Saturday, temperatures will heat up to low 80s with much more humid conditions. The storms will end by evening hours.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 5, 2024.

Sunday remains cloudy with the chance of stray showers behind the front, especially during the early part of the day. High temperatures on Sunday in the mid and upper 70s.

Another cold front comes next Tuesday with a stronger push of colder air for a much cooler Wednesday. This front may also produce strong storms on Tuesday.