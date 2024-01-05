Watch Now
Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Jan. 5, 2024.
Poor visibility through windshield of Weather Pilot driving in Palm Beach, Dec. 16, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nice and partly sunny Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

A strong cold front arrives early Saturday afternoon with the threat of severe storms starting at 1 p.m. and sweeping southward through 5 p.m.

Ahead of the front on Saturday, temperatures will heat up to low 80s with much more humid conditions. The storms will end by evening hours.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 5, 2024.png
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Jan. 5, 2024.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday remains cloudy with the chance of stray showers behind the front, especially during the early part of the day. High temperatures on Sunday in the mid and upper 70s.

Another cold front comes next Tuesday with a stronger push of colder air for a much cooler Wednesday. This front may also produce strong storms on Tuesday.

