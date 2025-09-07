Stormy week ahead with daily rain chances before cooler weather arrives

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very humid and unsettled weather pattern continues across South Florida.

Deep tropical moisture remains in place today, with plenty of fuel for showers and storms to develop through the afternoon and evening.

The sea breeze will be the main trigger, and storms that form could bring frequent lightning, gusty winds up to 40–45 mph, and heavy downpours of 1–3 inches.

A few isolated spots could pick up more, which may lead to minor street flooding. Highs will reach the low 90s, but it will feel like 100–105° during peak heating.

Looking ahead, rain and storm chances will stay high Monday through Wednesday as a stalled front lingers across North and Central Florida.

With plenty of moisture in place, daily rounds of showers and storms are expected, and some areas could see repeated downpours that may lead to minor flooding. Temperatures will stay near 90 degrees, though it will feel closer to 100 at times.

By Thursday, slightly drier air may begin to work in, but scattered to numerous storms are still likely across the area.

Toward Friday and into the weekend, the front slips farther south into South Florida.

That shift will bring somewhat lower rain chances compared to earlier in the week, with most of the activity focused in the afternoon hours.

Highs will dip into the mid-to-upper 80s, a little cooler than normal for this time of year, and breezy northeast winds will develop along the coast.